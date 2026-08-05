Credit: Alyssa Lang/ESPN

When ESPN unveiled its college football commentator lineup for the 2026 season, there were a few notable teams missing from the lineup.

Along with the departures of longtime play-by-play announcers Mark Jones and Dave Flemming, Alyssa Lang wasn’t listed as a sideline reporter for any of the teams.

One of them was Alyssa Lang, who has been the host of SEC Now while also serving as a sideline reporter for select games across ESPN’s portfolio.

According to Matt Connolly at AL.com, Lang is transitioning into a new role this season, hosting ESPN’s college football studio wrap-arounds on Friday night and Saturday out of Bristol.

She would be replacing Matt Barrie, who is leaving that role to become the new host of SEC Nation, replacing Laura Rutledge.

While the report doesn’t say so outright, it presumably means Lang won’t continue to host SEC Now, which airs in the same time windows. The ESPN host and reporter also alluded to the change on X, but didn’t provide details.

Still going to be working CFB Saturdays! Just in a different role. Will share more soon ❤️ https://t.co/NmgA5ce6vc — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) August 4, 2026



Lang spent last season working college football games alongside announcer Taylor Zarzour and analyst Matt Stinchcomb. They’ll be working with Michella Chester this year.

Lang, who re-signed with the company in 2025, has been expanding her roles at ESPN in recent years, hosting SportsCenter for the first time in 2024 and joining the network’s NBA sideline reporting rotation last season.