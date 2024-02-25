Alex Rodriguez has seen your jokes and comments about his skin complexion. A day after the interview that led to all of those jokes, he wants everyone to know what happened.

Rodriguez, part of ESPN’s Major League Baseball broadcast team, is also part of the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group. So, when Rodriguez was sitting courtside during Friday’s game between the Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks, he was interviewed on the ESPN broadcast.

The interview focused exclusively on the Timberwolves. But the reaction to the interview really wasn’t focused on anything that was said. It was more geared toward Rodriguez looking different — a lot different — than normal. Rodriguez, who has been in the public eye for three decades, had a significantly darker skin complexion than normal.

That inspired plenty of jokes.

Damn, A-Rod is the same complexion as me https://t.co/bUNvf8SF4J — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) February 24, 2024

A-Rod seen here undergoing the “Reverse Sosa” https://t.co/vlxQrMwOHF — Russell Smith (@Russell___Smith) February 24, 2024

A-Rod leaned all the way into Black History Month! ??? https://t.co/Rw3QtTOrAF — Omari Warren (@OmariWarren) February 24, 2024

May wanna lay off using the tanning bed, A-Rod… https://t.co/407ZCUi7Ie — Jake Hatch (Yawk) jakehatch.bsky.social (@JacobCHatch) February 24, 2024

One day later, A-Rod shared a video on his Twitter/X page and explained what happened.

“Alright, everybody. I know that I’m dark. But I am Dominican and I went on vacation and I fell asleep — in the sun. So everybody calm down. Tranqulito y suavecito mi gente (Calm and gentle, my people).”

"Alright, everybody. I know that I'm dark. But I am Dominican and I went on vacation and I fell asleep — in the sun. So everybody calm down. Tranqulito y suavecito mi gente." A-Rod addresses the elephant in the room. pic.twitter.com/RgPsNIeaco https://t.co/PliyxWiZNW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 25, 2024

Fortunately, he seemed to have a good sense of humor about everything. And we can certainly applaud A-Rod for laughing at himself (and the incredibly weird situation) here.

[Photo Credit: ESPN, Alex Rodriguez on Twitter/X]