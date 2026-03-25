Syndication: Enterprise News

ESPN’s daytime studio lineup is fully in its “embrace debate” era. Most of us have long accepted that as fact. But the network’s live sports broadcasts are, in many ways, still the same as they’ve always been. There’s no need for manufactured drama when there’s real drama happening on the court or field.

However, with the NFL Draft right around the corner, the time is now for pundits to place their bets on which prospects will blossom into the next Sunday stars. The games are still months away, but the debate shows must go on. That’s why, when there’s a controversy like ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky throwing the full weight of his support behind former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson over former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is generally seen as the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, no one is all that surprised. Debate makes the world go ’round at ESPN, and the network’s morning show producers are likely giddy with Orlovsky’s decision to go out on a limb. They’ve got an A-Block segment in their back pocket for next month.

But when it comes to an actual live sports telecast, there’s still a standard of civility expected from the broadcasters. It’s rare to hear an analyst really go out of his or her way to create controversy. More often than not, their job is to give an even-handed, well-reasoned take.

But at least one legendary boxing analyst could sense a shift in the network’s editorial preferences as early as the turn of the century. Al Bernstein, who called fights for ESPN from 1980 to 2003, recently shared a surprising story on social media in response to the Orlovsky controversy.

Bernstein recalled an ESPN producer saying in his ear during a telecast, “Come on, give me a little Howard Cosell type controversy, let’s spice things up.” Mind you, this is years before First Take would debut in 2007. It’s roughly the same period when ESPN began experimenting with shows like Pardon the Interruption, which could reasonably be seen as the network’s first foray into debate programming.

Near the end of the time I was announcing boxing on @ESPN a new producer I had never worked with before said this in my ear during a telecast, “Come on, give me a little Howard Cosell type controversy, let’s spice things up.” Nothing was happening during the telecast that was… https://t.co/aYuPHcXOn2 — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) March 24, 2026

“Near the end of the time I was announcing boxing on @ESPN a new producer I had never worked with before said this in my ear during a telecast, ‘Come on, give me a little Howard Cosell type controversy, let’s spice things up.’ Nothing was happening during the telecast that was in any way controversial. I ignored him & Continued doing what I was doing on the telecast. This was about three years after the network had begun shifting its priorities to debate over substance & information. It had taken over the audio shows but now was creeping into the live event telecasts,” Bernstein wrote.

In Bernstein’s estimation, the network’s shift from “substance & information” to debate and controversy has been a slow and steady creep, not an overnight decision.

It’s also a clear-eyed reminder that, while on-air talent ultimately controls what they do or do not say on television, producers are right there steering the conversation. Perhaps their influence is underrated in these instances.

To ESPN’s credit, debate fare has largely steered clear of live event telecasts. Bernstein’s story seems more like the exception than the rule, especially given that he was dealing with a new, inexperienced producer.

But it’s still remarkable to hear an ESPN veteran from the network’s early years weigh in on its contemporary controversies. Back in the early aughts, he could already see the foundation being laid for the type of content that would be produced more than 20 years later.

We all know the reasons why. Debate sells. More people will stay tuned in to ESPN if they sense tension between two people on screen. That tension then feeds into more content on social media and more segments on the next day’s show. It’s the flywheel of manufactured drama in full effect.

That’s not Orlovsky’s fault; he’s simply a product of the modern ESPN and sports media environment. The wheels were set in motion long ago.