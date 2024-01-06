A.J. Hawk. Photo Credit: ESPN

On a day The Pat McAfee Show made lots of news, even the one man associated with the show who normally keeps a low profile, co-host A.J Hawk, couldn’t avoid the negative spotlight.

The show has been under intense scrutiny all week, following regular guest Aaron Rodgers’ off-the-cuff remark about ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel worrying about being on Jeffrey Epstein’s passenger list (he was not, in fact, listed in the documents).

After Kimmel threatened legal action, McAfee didn’t do himself or the show any favors when he defended Rodgers, saying he was trying to make a joke.

The situation somehow got even worse Friday, when McAfee referred to top ESPN executive Norby Williamson as a “rat” who was trying to “sabotage” the show. ESPN also kinda-sorta apologized to Kimmel.

Brutal hot takes about McAfee and the show filled X/Twitter Friday, and Hawk was not immune to the firestorm of criticism. Many questioned the former NFL star’s role with the show, others claimed he is too much of a “Yes Man,” and others wondered why he doesn’t step forward to stop McAfee or guests when they cross the line.

Everyone seemed to think he should increase his speaking role. As one X/Twitter user noted, “I’ve seen an hour’s worth of clips from this show and I’ve never seen A.J. Hawk talk once. He always looks like the news reporter that’s just waiting to hear that they’ve gone live.”

Does AJ Hawk do anything besides make these two faces on the Pat McAfee show? pic.twitter.com/axQ0HqU8Y2 — Ghost of Garbers (@GhostofGarbers) January 5, 2024

Aaron Rodgers: Ranting about how the government is using birds as surveillance drones Pat McAfee: Laughing like a toddler and egging him on AJ Hawk: pic.twitter.com/A5eSqcHJhg — i miss chimezie (@metufanclub) January 5, 2024

I want the Pat McAfee show cancelled primarily because it annoys me AJ Hawk is getting paid money to stare blankly into a webcam for a few hours a day — fun time with friends ?✖️ (@badtimewfriends) January 5, 2024

Why are all of AJ Hawk's books turned the wrong way round on the shelves? Does he know how books work? — Christopher (@Ctborum) January 6, 2024

AJ Hawk’s job is to stand there staring like this while Pat performs his schtick https://t.co/dfZEgxpFVH pic.twitter.com/SjxljqKbi1 — Sam Dillard (@SamDillard00) January 6, 2024

Does AJ Hawk ever talk? Every McAfee clip has Pat blathering on and Hawk just staring ahead with a blank expression. He’s Bizarro Ed McMahon. https://t.co/YmpppAf5kQ — Michael (@BravesAndBirds) January 5, 2024

Of course, regular viewers of the show would tell you that Hawk does lots of things, like, smoke cigars. And…other things.

