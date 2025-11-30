Credit: ESPN

The consensus at this point is that there’s pretty much nothing Pat McAfee could do or say to get in trouble with ESPN brass.

That was certainly obvious to College GameDay guest picker Aidan Hutchinson on Saturday.

The Detroit Lions star and former Michigan player was the special guest on this week’s GameDay, which was taking place before The Game between the Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Amid the game picks that Hutchinson was there to help with, McAfee couldn’t help but insert one of his patented sexual innuendo jokes that 14-year-old boys love into the mix, and the Michigan alum clocked what it meant right away.

As GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit was peppering Hutchinson with questions about his height, McAfee interjected to ask about a different measurement.

“How bout your girth?” McAfee self-satisfyingly asked.

“Oh, you’re really going off the chain,” replied a laughing Hutchinson. “ESPN has let you run free with this.”

Pat McAfee talks about Aidan Hutchinson’s girth on College GameDay. “ESPN has really let you run free with this…” “That is so true!” pic.twitter.com/LPOwKqDdvi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 29, 2025

While he was just playing along, Hutchinson isn’t wrong. If there’s a supposed red line when it comes to what someone can say on ESPN, or about ESPN, McAfee hasn’t found it yet. And he’s got the full support of ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro and executive Burke Magnus, who recently defended McAfee over reports of his “diva” behavior, much like you would the antics of a 15-year-old boy who hasn’t developed life skills yet.

“It’s really hard for folks to understand, but he doesn’t really mean it with any intent to harm,” said Magnus. “Frustration just kind of comes out of him at times, as does all the joy and humor and enthusiasm that he has for sports.”