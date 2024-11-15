Credit: ESPN PR

ESPN is pushing the limits of artificial intelligence.

During Disney’s Q4 earnings call on Thursday, company execs highlighted some of the innovative features that will launch alongside ESPN’s ‘Flagship’ streaming service in the fall of 2025. One such feature is an “AI-driven SportsCenter” tailored to the viewer’s preferences.

Later on Thursday, ESPN announced it was working on another, far more obscure, AI feature. This one is dubbed “FACTS,” a generative AI avatar being trialed for pregame conversations to offer ESPN anchors additional insights.

ESPN & SEC Nation are in research & development testing on a Generative AI avatar, ‘FACTS’ • Being trialed for pre-game convos, promoting education & fun w/sports analytics

• Meant to complement ESPN’s journalists & on-air commentators w/additional insights Launch timing TBD pic.twitter.com/hOvFc5GvK0 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 14, 2024

FACTS is still in the research and development phase, and its launch date is TBD. The avatar is a joint effort between ESPN and SEC Nation, the Saturday morning SEC Network pregame show.

While the idea seems novel, at least initially, it’s hard to imagine FACTS will be a hit with fans. Fans tune into sports studio shows to hear the opinions of people, not computers. And while it’s possible that FACTS will bring some insights to the table that wouldn’t have otherwise been realized, can’t those insights still be relayed by a human?

The avatar portion of this seems entirely unnecessary. I’m all for shows using AI to bolster research and analytics, but I’d rather it be used subtly. There’s no reason to create a character to tell us that Georgia should run the ball more on first down.

FACTS is giving big Microsoft Clippy energy, and I don’t like it.

