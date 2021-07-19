Here’s a sentence I didn’t expect to type in 2021: Ahmad Rashad is the latest host of an ESPN+ show.

The long-time NBA broadcaster is hosting an interview show called Ahmad Inside, a five episode series featuring Rashad interviewing various Basketball Hall of Famers.

Ahmad Inside, the latest ESPN+ series featuring Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Ahmad Rashad in conversation with NBA Hall of Famers about the 1980s and 90s era of basketball, is available to stream now. In the series, Rashad, one of the signature faces of that era – also host and executive producer of one the longest running shows of its kind – “Inside Stuff” – will revisit some of the league’s greatest moments alongside its biggest stars. In one-on-one interviews with five Hall of Famers – Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Patrick Ewing, Gary Payton and Pat Riley – these legends recall how the game was played back in the day, with plenty of never-before-heard stories and recollections of their battles with Michael Jordan.

All five episodes are available now, and will also air on ESPN2 at a still to be announced time and date.

The title is (obviously) a nod to NBA Inside Stuff, hosted by Rashad for years. Ahmad Inside is formatted differently and seemingly geared towards a different audience, but hey, there’s nothing wrong with that. Longer form interview series seem to come and go in regular intervals at sports networks, and with the premiere of Ahmad Inside and the upcoming reboot of Up Close, it appears we’re about to be on the upswing again.

