The leadup to the CFP National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday saw a whole lot of on-location shoulder programming on ESPN, including College GameDay. On Monday, GameDay led to one particularly funny clip, with analyst (and former Georgia linebacker) David Pollack coming out with quite the unusual way to describe the regular cliche about tightening one’s buttocks:

Did Pollack just say: “Them booty holes are tight” ???? pic.twitter.com/QtNjq59344 — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) January 10, 2022

Pollack says “It might not matter to the players, right then, but to the coaches, them booty holes are tight.” That then leads to quite the discussion amongst the cast, with Pollack then adding ‘You’re around the coaches at practice, you can feel it, it’s palpable, man, it’s that week.”

All in all, Pollack isn’t wrong here. There’s absolutely pressure on these coaches, and perhaps especially on Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who could become the first one of Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s former assistants to beat him for a national title. But that’s still quite a colorful way to describe the pressure here, and not what we normally hear on ESPN.

[@BootKreweMedia on Twitter]