Credit: ESPN

Television, much like football, is a next-man-up scenario.

One person’s departure creates an empty space, and someone always steps up to fill it. Former NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen is making the most of his opportunity this week.

Last week, ESPN laid off (or fired?) Ryan Clark, which opened up a seat on the NFL Live desk. With no announcement about a specific replacement to join Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears, it appears that ESPN may be using it as an opportunity for some tryouts.

Thielen announced his retirement from the NFL in January following 13 seasons, most of which were with the Minnesota Vikings. Less than two weeks later, he showed up on NFL Network to offer his thoughts on NFL GameDay Live, signaling a desire to begin his media career quickly. And he hasn’t wasted much time since.

He got his biggest showcase yet when he appeared on NFL Live’s set on Monday. Rutledge introduced the former NFL star, saying he’d be with the studio show through Tuesday.

And so far, he hasn’t disappointed.

I had no idea Adam Thielen was on ESPN but he did great here Good for him man https://t.co/qYMVbljOqx — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) July 28, 2026

Yeah so it’s really weird seeing Adam Thielen on @espn as an analyst but I also love it. The amount the man made himself is amazing. — Ted (@tlschwerz) July 27, 2026

Adam Thielen seems pretty good at this TV thing. His perspective on the Vikings’ QB situation is a useful one. Story: https://bringmethesports.com/adam-thielen-pops-up-as-espn-analyst-gives-his-take-on-vikings-qb-competition [image or embed] — Bring Me The News (@bringmethenews.bsky.social) July 28, 2026 at 11:13 AM

Thielen had a lot to say on various topics across the league, but it was his thoughts on the Vikings’ quarterback situation that stood out. While he offered praise towards former teammate J.J. McCarthy, the former Minnesota star said it’s Kyler Murray’s job to lose.

Despite giving high praise to JJ McCarthy, Adam Thielen thinks the #Vikings starting QB is Kyler Murray’s “job to lose.” (H/T: @VocalVike) pic.twitter.com/kNDdNzAWQy — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) July 28, 2026

Only one day in, Thielen’s opinion already holds weight. When asked about his comments on Tuesday’s Get Up, ESPN NFL insider said that “when Adam Thielen says that, then you have to assume that it is Kyler Murray’s job to lose.”

“When Adam Thielen says that, then you have to assume that it is Kyler Murray’s job to lose.”

@AdamSchefter discusses the QB competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kc2bWx3u8E — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 28, 2026

High praise for the new guy. As for whether that will translate to a permanent spot on NFL Live, or at least more appearances across ESPN platforms, we’ll have to wait and see.