Adam Schefter works his phone while being honored on “Adam Schefter Day” in Nassau County, New York.

Adam Schefter has joked and talked at length about how he’s always on his phone.

The ESPN reporter has landed countless big scoops working that phone. He’s even answered his phone while live on shows such as SportsCenter to deliver breaking news.

That work as an NFL insider has earned him recognition as one of the top sports reporters in the U.S.

Given his achievements, Nassau County, New York, honored the veteran reporter Thursday with a special “Adam Schefter Appreciation Day.” Schefter hails from the local village of Valley Stream and now lives nearby in Roslyn.

Schefter attended the special event, and he of course brought his phone — which he promptly used to read and send messages in the middle of the ceremony.

The timing couldn’t have been any better, or worse, depending upon your view, given Schefter’s talk during the ceremony about maintaining a work-life balance.

“What’s your mindset on balancing your work life with your family life?” a reporter asked him when the event opened for questions.

“I think most jobs, done the right way, are time consuming, and it’s up to you to figure out the balance,” Schefter said. “It is very difficult, no matter who you are, and no matter what you do, to strike the right balance.”

It’s ‘Adam Schefter Appreciation Day’ in Nassau County, NY. And he still kept working the phone during the ceremony.🏈📱 pic.twitter.com/wXBKDjWXLe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 20, 2024



They played a clip of those comments on NFL Live Thursday and immediately followed with a clip of Schefter working his phone.

Everyone on the set laughed at the sight of Schefter and his phone, but he defended his action.

“I can’t help it that the Patriots are signing Rhamondre Stevenson to a contract extension during the day that is supposed to be making it my day. What do you want me to do?” Schefter joked.

“I apologize for being disrespectful to everyone there,” Schefter concluded.

True to form, Schefter had that story first, with an X post.

Patriots and RB Rhamondre Stevenson reached agreement on a four-year extension for $36 million, including $17M fully guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2024



[ESPN; Photo Credit: ESPN]