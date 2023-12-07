Adam Schefter in 2022.

A long-running controversy around ESPN, and around NFL insider Adam Schefter in particular, has been about proper attribution of other outlets’ reporting. ESPN’s website, Bottom Line ticker, and even SportsCenter have taken a lot of flak for stingy attribution in the past, but those areas seem to have gotten somewhat better in the last few years.

ESPN-branded social media accounts and individual ESPN personalities, including Schefter, continue to sometimes draw flak for how they attribute or not attribute others, though. And the latest case of that came with the way Schefter chose to tweet about an in-depth piece from independent NFL reporter Tyler Dunne Thursday on embattled Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

First, some context. Dunne’s past NFL work includes national NFL features for Bleacher Report from 2016-2020, including a deeply sourced 2019 piece on the Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy relationship that drew Rodgers’ ire as a “smear attack.” (Rodgers was a media antagonist long before vaccine conversations.) He was one of many B/R employees laid off in the summer of 2020 around COVID-19 cuts, the winding down of B/R Mag, and their whole features division.

Dunne has since been running his independent Go Long publication on Substack. Subscriptions there range from $8 (monthly) to $50 (annual) to $150 (yearly VIP). Content includes longform features, columns, Q+As, discussion threads, podcasts, work from famed Packers’ writer Bob McGinn and long-time NFL exec Jim Monos, and even regular shows with Brett Favre.

On Thursday, Dunne published a massive feature that made a notable impact. Titled The McDermott Problem, it’s three parts and more than 20,000 words, based on “extended interviews with 25 coaches, players, personnel men and other team sources who’ve passed through One Bills Drive.” (Dunne does note that the Bills are one of the few NFL teams that have denied him credentials for in-person reporting from their facilities, but discusses that he’s gotten previous access to their players from other memes.)

That piece overall got a lot of attention. But what stood out perhaps the most was an anecdote in the second part. Dunne wrote that he confirmed with seven sources that McDermott gave one speech at training camp in 2019 about communication problems, where he cited the 9/11 hijackers and how they used tactics to “come together.” And that led to McDermott addressing that with reporters Thursday, saying he “regretted mentioning 9/11” and “immediately apologized to the team.” So, this story was taking off in a major way at that point. And that led to Schefter screenshotting the key part of Dunne’s article and tagging him in a tweet but not linking to his piece:

That led to many people criticizing Schefter for not linking, something he’s been under fire for many times before. Here’s some of that:

Schefter is better than Shams because at least Schefter tags the original reporter in the tweet.

But Schefter still fails to link to the article.

Disappointing, but not surprising.

Schefter did eventually offer a link:

For his part, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport offered a link in his first tweet on this, around the same time as Schefter’s first tweet:

As mentioned, attribution at ESPN, in general, used to be a much broader issue, especially when it came to linking to or referencing perceived competitors. But the company has evolved on that front in many areas, and while this still comes up at times, it does so less frequently than it used to. There are still some remaining issues on this front, though; notably, Schefter’s first instinct was to share the screenshot but not the link. It’s positive that he eventually got there, but unfortunately, it took a Twitter-shaming to make that happen.

