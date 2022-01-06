Adam Schefter has not had the best of NFL seasons, and now he’s added injury to plenty of insults.

Last night, Schefter revealed he’d suffered a torn meniscus, possibly from attempting his version of Justin Jefferson’s signature Griddy.

Well, technically, Marcus Spears revealed Adam Schefter had suffered a torn meniscus.

Per sources: @adamschefter suffered a meniscus tear that will require rest the next two weeks before doctors determine if surgery is necessary. Schefter will not be listed on injury report for this weekend’s ESPN’s shows but it appears no more Griddy-ing. Insider SWAGU — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 5, 2022

As good of a reporter as he is an analyst….Sadly, confirmed. Griddy days are over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2022

That was preceded by an NFL Live hit in which Schefter was still awaiting MRI results, saying at first he feared a torn ACL.

.@AdamSchefter fears he tore his ACL after hitting the Griddy on #NFLCountdown ? Get well soon, Schefty! pic.twitter.com/pU5sVBowCE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 5, 2022

Obviously given the timestamps involved there it was a very fluid situation for a while, which is more than can be said for Schefter’s dancing.

Meanwhile, Dianna Russini was “displeased” she didn’t get the leak:

Wow Adam. I thought we were close. I tell you “I had a baby”and then you give this huge, huge injury news to an analyst? Hurt. (feel better) — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 5, 2022

Adam’s going to have to stick to the phone and keyboard for a while.