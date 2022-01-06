ESPNNFLBy Jay Rigdon on

Adam Schefter has not had the best of NFL seasons, and now he’s added injury to plenty of insults.

Last night, Schefter revealed he’d suffered a torn meniscus, possibly from attempting his version of Justin Jefferson’s signature Griddy.

Well, technically, Marcus Spears revealed Adam Schefter had suffered a torn meniscus.

That was preceded by an NFL Live hit in which Schefter was still awaiting MRI results, saying at first he feared a torn ACL.

Obviously given the timestamps involved there it was a very fluid situation for a while, which is more than can be said for Schefter’s dancing.

Meanwhile, Dianna Russini was “displeased” she didn’t get the leak:

Adam’s going to have to stick to the phone and keyboard for a while.

