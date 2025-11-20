Photo credit: ESPN

ESPN’s Get Up was undermanned Thursday morning with Taylor Lewan sidelined by injury, and Adam Schefter wasn’t first to break the news.

Bussin’ With The Boys has been providing Get Up with a spark every Thursday morning throughout this NFL season. But Wednesday night, Lewan broke his own injury news, revealing he wouldn’t be on the show this week because of a mysterious foot injury.

It’s with a heavy heart that I announce to the world I am OUT on @GetUpESPN tomorrow morning due to a foot injury. Tests are being run to figure out what this is but I’ve been put on the no fly list until then.@AdamSchefter wanted to break this news but I wanted to control my… pic.twitter.com/fGBf02OYXt — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) November 19, 2025



“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce to the world I am OUT on Get Up tomorrow morning due to a foot injury,” Lewan wrote. “Tests are being run to figure out what this is but I’ve been put on the no fly list until then.”

While Lewan wouldn’t take any further questions on the news, his co-host Will Compton was still on Get Up Thursday morning and shared more details about the injury.

“We thought it was gout, then we thought it was like a sprained foot, some ligament tears. Now we’re learning out of his camp that it could be an infection,” Compton said. “He’s got to take care of himself right now.”

Schefter wasn’t able to break the news, but he did at least share that his sources were saying Lewan was probable to make his Get Up return in two weeks. With next Thursday being Thanksgiving, it’s essentially a bye week for Bussin’ With The Boys on ESPN.

It’s not the first time NFL insiders were scooped by Bussin’ With The Boys. In April, Compton and Lewan broke the news on George Kittle signing a four-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers. And after seeing Compton beef with Ian Rapoport over wanting credit from the NFL Network for breaking the news, Schefter probably wanted no part of trying to scoop Lewan over his own injury news.