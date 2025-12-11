Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that Adam Schefter is a proud Michigan man. And his ties to his alma mater’s football program have seemingly been especially strong during the last two years, in which it’s been under the direction of Sherrone Moore.

As such, the ESPN NFL insider has a unique perspective on Moore’s shocking firing, which came after the university said that it obtained “credible evidence” that the Wolverines’ head coach had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. On Thursday’s episode of First Take, Schefter shared that perspective, stating that the now-former head coach believed people were “out to get him” during his two seasons in charge in Ann Arbor.

“What we haven’t heard yet is Sherrone Moore’s side of this. And he gets his say in this particular situation as well. And I do know he felt like people had it in for him for an awful long time there while he was at Michigan. He felt like there were people who were out to get him,” Schefter said. “So all these things can all be true. It’s possible that, yes, Michigan does have evidence that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. And it could be that Sherrone Moore is right that people had it in for him.

“But the whole situation, itself, is just sad and tragic. Because now we have an individual who had his professional life, his personal life completely upended. We have a school with a bunch of players who don’t have a coach to turn to right now. We have a school in search of a new coach to lead forth that program. There are a whole host of things that have transpired here that have led this to be a completely surreal wild situation, that if you heard about it, you wouldn’t believe it because it almost seems made up.”

Only adding to the surreal nature of the story is that Moore was reportedly detained by authorities on Wednesday and is currently being held in jail for an assault investigation. According to ESPN’s Dan Wetzel, it is not expected that a decision on any potential charges he could face will be made on Thursday.

As for Schefter’s insights to Moore’s perspective, he’s certainly right that he’s entitled to his side of the story. And as he acknowledged, both perspectives can be true. Still, it would be tough to argue that his belief that people were “out to get him” is relevant to any of this if it was proven that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, as Michigan has claimed.

By the very nature of his past affiliation with the Wolverines program and affinity for Moore, it’s certainly worth wondering how much reporting on this story is an inherent conflict of interest for Schefter. As such, it’s also fair to question why ESPN has put him front and center throughout its coverage of this story, especially considering that college football isn’t even his primary beat.