Adam Schefter made it clear that he was watching Week 10's "Thursday Night Football" game legally on Prime Video. Photo Credit: Adam Schefter on X. Photo Credit: Adam Schefter on X.
AmazonESPNNFLBy Michael Dixon on

We can’t say that Adam Schefter doesn’t have a sense of humor.

During Week 9’s Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and New York Jets, Schefter shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) which indicated he was watching the game on Meth Streams, a popular pirate streaming site. Schefter later denied that claim. During Week 10’s Thursday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s top NFL Insider humorously doubled down on his denial.

Schefter shared the NFL’s video of Joe Burrow’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase in the fourth quarter. He also made it known that he was watching the game on Prime Video.

“Ja’Marr Chase now has 238 receiving and two TDs. Love watching Thursday Night Football on @PrimeVideo,” Schefter said in the post.

ESPN’s Field Yates had a humorous reply to Schefter’s post.

“methstreams’ wife just left him after seeing this tweet,” Yates joked.

Schefter was overall more conservative in how he posted videos from Thursday’s game. In addition to the Chase play, he posted two other plays, which were both shared by the Ravens team account.

That was probably a smart move.

[Photo/Video Credit: Adam Schefter on X]

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon