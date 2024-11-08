Photo Credit: Adam Schefter on X.

We can’t say that Adam Schefter doesn’t have a sense of humor.

During Week 9’s Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and New York Jets, Schefter shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) which indicated he was watching the game on Meth Streams, a popular pirate streaming site. Schefter later denied that claim. During Week 10’s Thursday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s top NFL Insider humorously doubled down on his denial.

Schefter shared the NFL’s video of Joe Burrow’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase in the fourth quarter. He also made it known that he was watching the game on Prime Video.

“Ja’Marr Chase now has 238 receiving and two TDs. Love watching Thursday Night Football on @PrimeVideo,” Schefter said in the post.

Ja’Marr Chase now has 238 receiving and two TDs. Love watching Thursday Night Football on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/25VTMNOylY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2024

ESPN’s Field Yates had a humorous reply to Schefter’s post.

“methstreams’ wife just left him after seeing this tweet,” Yates joked.

methstreams’ wife just left him after seeing this tweet — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2024

Schefter was overall more conservative in how he posted videos from Thursday’s game. In addition to the Chase play, he posted two other plays, which were both shared by the Ravens team account.

That was probably a smart move.

[Photo/Video Credit: Adam Schefter on X]