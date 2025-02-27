Credit: USA TODAY

Starbucks is traditionally a safe haven for media members, a place where they can secure working Wi-Fi while also enjoying perfectly acceptable (albeit overpriced) coffee while filing stories or meeting with sources.

But when it comes to this week’s NFL Draft Scouting Combine, it appears that the Seattle-based chain is no longer the sanctuary for reporters it once was following the news of an altercation between Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that reportedly took place at the JW Marriott Starbucks in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

While details regarding the incident — which was first reported by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio after being alluded to by Barstool Sports personality PFT Commenter on social media — remain hazy, this much appears clear: a verbal confrontation occurred that was serious enough that it’s being investigated by NFL security. And while it’s yet to be confirmed what the argument was about, it seems reasonable to assume that the discrepancies’ between the two insiders’ reporting on Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders’ interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford played a role.

It also appears evident that whatever happened between Rapoport and Schultz at the hotel Starbucks is now the talk of the town in Indianapolis. That much was made clear on Thursday, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to X to poke fun at his fellow insiders, posting a picture of a Starbucks sign along with the caption, “INDIANAPOLIS — Head on a swivel.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Head on a swivel. pic.twitter.com/RxfigNsCmW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2025

Curiously, Schefter’s post was oddly similar to one that had been made by Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons hours earlier, which also included a picture of the apparent Starbucks in question along with the phrase “head on a swivel.”

It’s unclear whether this was a case of Simmons and Schefter merely making the same obvious joke or if it’s a case of social media joke theft. In any event, it seems clear that the altercation between Rapoport and Schultz — the latter of whom is coincidentally the son of longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz — is generating more buzz than anything happening at Lucas Oil Stadium this week. Or a venti cold brew, for that matter.