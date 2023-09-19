Oct 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter talks on his phone before the Monday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb sustained a terrible injury on Monday night. The Browns star hurt his knee so catastrophically that ESPN wouldn’t even air to Monday Night Football viewers after it happened. It was beyond suboptimal and drew reactions from some of the biggest names in the sports world, who extended their sympathies to Chubb.

In the aftermath of the tweet, as Chubb’s status was in the air after being carted off with a knee injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter emerged. Schefter made a tweet that, if you looked at it too fast, might make your heart skip a beat or three if you were awaiting news on the Browns running back and his status.

“Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage…” is a heck of a sentence to read immediately after seeing that all play out. Except… well, Schefter also included more. The post then continued, “…on October 10, 2015, vs. Tennessee. He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh.”

Nick Chubb dislocated his left knee and tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL with cartilage damage on October 10, 2015 vs. Tennessee. He injured the same knee tonight vs. Pittsburgh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

Now you might imagine how someone would react to a post like this. Chubb suffered a gruesome, awful injury, and it’s fair to say millions of people were anxiously awaiting news on him. Additionally, you also might wonder why you would make a post like that, given the situation, knowing not everyone always reads everything. But alas, that didn’t stop Schefter from posting that. And on the flip side, it didn’t stop others from letting their thoughts be clear.

The doctor from Arrested Development. https://t.co/m2LmcQ7B6N — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) September 19, 2023

No way you just clout chased like that https://t.co/mAMXnlxzpD — bryan bresee spin move (@killmesIime) September 19, 2023

Damn I thought we just witnessed the quickest MRI in history https://t.co/Mq3WRG6zoN — They Got Me (@PaulTweetsRIP) September 19, 2023

In case you’re wondering: No, the reactions did not stop there.

why are you the way that you are https://t.co/mFNHIgiSgp — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) September 19, 2023

Adam I am begging you please just read your tweets before you post them. https://t.co/vRW2rsuxMU — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 19, 2023

Absolutely outrageous way to start this tweet https://t.co/lw9Uk2HcnC — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 19, 2023

This could be phrased differently https://t.co/e92LHHYmJD — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 19, 2023

Please word a tweet correctly once https://t.co/phetXt2Jq2 — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) September 19, 2023

He is insane for starting the tweet with that wording. https://t.co/pQCFt357Uj — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 19, 2023

What an incredible way to start this tweet tonight https://t.co/tTmxjuzFZf — Matt (@MattBerry05) September 19, 2023

It’s really difficult nowadays to get everybody to unanimously think one thing. Yet, on Monday night, Schefter appeared to accomplish that. Everyone who saw the post felt the same way: There were so many other ways to make a post like that.

While we’re not prescribing intent, it’s very clear that a level of awareness on responsibility should be kept in mind. Of the insiders out there, Adam is probably the most prominent there is. At least of the ones not named “Woj.” So, for Schefter to pen a post like this, it’s pretty outrageous. If you’re in that spot with that much duty and visibility, everything you say does matter. And how you say it. Especially when you consider some of the biggest names in the NFL and sports otherwise — J.J. Watt, Lamar Jackson, LeBron James, and many more — extended their sympathies to Chubb after the nasty injury.

As several went on to point out, he could have very easily started it with, “In 2o15…” For him to not, and for him likely giving anxious Browns fans and otherwise a heart attack, is pretty unfortunate.

Look before you leap, and for Adam Schefter, think before you post. Lessons learned, hopefully, though the jury is out.

[Adam Schefter on X]