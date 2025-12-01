Credit: ESPN

We still don’t know precisely what stops Ole Miss pulled out to try and keep Lane Kiffin from leaving, but we can presume they didn’t look at LSU’s offer and do nothing.

However, that seemed to be ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter’s thinking on Monday morning’s Get Up.

“He was making $7 million a year at Ole Miss,” Schefter said. “What I don’t understand from the outside is, why didn’t Ole Miss step up and pay him? College football has become one big money-grab… Would anybody in any line of work pass up a $5 million-a-year raise to go somewhere else? No!”

As Schefter was positing this theory, an exasperated Paul Finebaum grew agitated on the monitor, itching to clarify the situation.

“First of all, the money was going to be the same everywhere,” said Finebaum. “Ole Miss was not gonna let him get away for a couple million dollars, I just wanted to clarify that.”

It’s also worth noting that Schefter’s math was incorrect. Kiffin was making $9 million a year before bonuses, so he was likely making north of that overall. So while the $13 million offer he accepted from LSU was higher, it does not appear to be the $5 million raise the NFL insider insisted on.

We have to imagine quite a few reporters are digging into exactly what Ole Miss tried to do to keep Kiffin from leaving amid a potential national championship push. However, as The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel noted above, salary wasn’t the issue.