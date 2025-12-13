Credit: Kevin Sabitus/ESPN Images, Stadium,Joshua R. Gateley/ESPN Images

Adam Schefter’s texting prowess has been well discussed, not to mention evident during many of his live appearances on ESPN.

But sometimes when he feels his phone buzz, Schefter isn’t answering a text from a source or agent. He’s getting a text from one of his fellow insiders from their very own text chain.

Schefter recently stopped by WEEI Afternoons and revealed the not-so-sordid details behind the insider text chain he’s on with Jeff Passan, Pete Thamel, Shams Charania, and, until recently, Adrian Wojnarowski.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Po3ZoQRzxSg

“We have an insider’s text chain that Adrian Wojnarowski started, where it was me, Woj, Pete Thamel. We added Passen, Woj left, Shams got added in. And we often text about certain topics,” Schefter said. “I’ve often discussed a lot of news with Woj. Shams has called me a couple of times and asked me some questions.”

Schefter also dug into the differences between his and Passan’s schedules and how the NFL is a different animal altogether, especially during free agency.

“I’ve never discussed free agency with Jeff, and I don’t know that I would like it the way he has it,” he said. “There’s a part of it that’s appealing just in the sense that you have a little bit of a break. In my world, the NFL world, to me, it’s like two weeks that are really intense, but it’s really that four-day period, that Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, where the league year, where the free agency starts Monday. It’s almost inhumane. It just goes around the clock for four days.

“So the only equivalent I could throw to it would be like when you’re in college, and you have a final Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and you’re going from one test to another, and you’re pulling all-nighters, and you get done, and you’re like, ahhh.

“So that to me is like the NFL version of free agency. Baseball is just all spread out. So again, I would say it’s like taking a final every week for five weeks. That really would be the best analogy I can use for you.”