If everything goes according to plan, Adam Schefter might be wearing two hats going forward.

Well, maybe just one.

ESPN’s top NFL insider filled in for Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Today following Woj’s retirement from NBA insiderdom. And while no one’s confusing him for the next Woj — or for Shams Charania, who owns the NBA insider space and isn’t banned from The Pat McAfee Show like Schefter reportedly is — Schefter has made his presence felt in the NBA space.

Now he’s about to make it felt in golf, too.

Schefter isn’t taking over anyone else’s beat anytime soon. He’s not coming for Shams. He’s not pushing Jeff Darlington out of covering Scottie Scheffler. But he’s clearly itching to step outside the football bubble whenever ESPN lets him. Call it a proverbial cage. Schefter still loves the grind of the NFL calendar, but after more than two decades on the beat, he’s also looking to stretch his reporting muscles.

This weekend, he gets his chance.

Appearing on UnSportsmanlike Tuesday, Schefter revealed that he’ll be serving as a golf sideline reporter for ESPN+ during the Travelers Championship.

.@AdamSchefter WITH A HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT: GOLF SIDELINE REPORTER 🔥🔥🔥 Now he just needs a clothing deal 😏⛳️ pic.twitter.com/fwqWucyQTb — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) June 17, 2025

“I am currently awaiting my assignment to see what featured group I’m going to be paired with on Thursday morning at the Travelers,” Schefter said.

He won’t be reprising the outfit that went viral at the NFL Draft — a hoodie, necktie, and suit jacket combo that somehow drew praise from Richard Jefferson. That look might’ve flown in Green Bay, but it won’t exactly pass at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

“I kind of been assigned, I guess it’s sort of like governmental TV,” Schefter quipped. “I’ve been assigned a PGA Tour Live shirt that they got for me. And I guess the pants and the shoes are my own.”

For now, this is still a one-off. But it’s easy to see how Schefter could thrive in this sort of utility role, part NFL newsbreaker, part fill-in voice when ESPN needs a familiar face. And at a time when insider culture is more scrutinized than ever, maybe there’s something refreshing about seeing one of its biggest names just… have fun.

He’s done that before, dabbling in NBA sideline reporting when needed, but only in a pinch.

Schefter won’t be taking over golf coverage. But he might just be loosening his grip on the NFL wheel — if only slightly — for the first time in years.