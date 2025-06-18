Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

Adam Schefter has served as an NFL insider for ESPN since 2009. While that role won’t end anytime soon, he hopes to be able to double his responsibilities moving forward.

Schefter is stepping out of the football bubble to tackle golf coverage. During an appearance on UnSportsmanlike on Tuesday, he revealed that he’ll be working as a golf sideline reporter for ESPN+ during the Travelers Championship.

.@AdamSchefter WITH A HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT: GOLF SIDELINE REPORTER 🔥🔥🔥 Now he just needs a clothing deal 😏⛳️ pic.twitter.com/fwqWucyQTb — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) June 17, 2025

Ironically, after reports last week that he had been effectively banned from The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter appeared on Wednesday’s rendition of the program to discuss his golf crossover some more.

“Let me get my golf voice ready for tomorrow. Let’s whisper and see how it’s done… Are we all ready for tomorrow? I think we are,” Schefter said after being introduced to the program for the first time as a “fairway-side reporter.”

Schefter then pulled back the curtain on the specifics of his role during the tournament.

“I will be with Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley for eighteen holes tomorrow.. I love golf and I’m honored to be a part of the broadcast” ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/rbKHb1dtn5 pic.twitter.com/opHSPDIEYA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 18, 2025

“That’s my role tomorrow,” he told McAfee. “Basically, it’s 18 holes with (Rory McIlroy ) and (Keegan Bradley). (I will be) be walking. And honestly, look, I mean, Robert Damron is going to provide golf commentary, all the people back in the studio.

“I’m just there to observe, have a little bit of fun. I love golf. I love watching these guys, in all honesty… So this is just taking me up close and personal to these guys.”

As for whether we can expect to see Schefter on the links in the future, he thinks there may be opportunities in the years ahead to transition his reporting more frequently.

“I do think that there is an opening in the golf space and it does interest me.. I love stepping into a new venue” @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/nIybMXVt8N pic.twitter.com/6Yb6XCYZhH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 18, 2025

“I do think there is an opening in the golf space,” he told McAfee. “And I think that in time, that’s something that would interest me. I love what I do. I’m very happy doing what I do. I want to keep doing it. But I’ve done it for 35 years, too. And if you have grilled chicken every night, every once in a while, it’s nice to have the stir-fried chicken and just mix it up a little bit, right?”

The big question is what happens if Schefter receives a big NFL tip while reporting on the golf course? How would he prioritize everything?