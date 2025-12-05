Credit: This Is Football

How many texts does Adam Schefter get in a day?

Hundreds? Thousands? Probably depends on the day and what news is breaking at the time.

Whatever the astronomical number is, the ESPN NFL insider is well-regarded for his inability to let any text go unnoticed or unresponded to.

Schefter was a guest on Kevin Clark’s This Is Football show on Wednesday, and the topic of texting came up, with Clark mentioning how the NFL insider got back to him despite texting at the worst possible time.

I believe @AdamSchefter is the greatest texter on earth. Everyone gets a response almost instantly. And then as we talked about it on This Is Football I discovered something insane: Adam has *zero* unread texts. This despite a near constant stream of texts. I have 878 unread. pic.twitter.com/KM7KuUnIev — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 3, 2025

“I texted you on Sunday morning,” said Clark. “It took you a while to get back in there. I said, ‘I just texted Adam Schefter on Sunday morning. It’s the busiest time.'”

“By the way, there’s nobody that doesn’t get a response from me within seconds on a text,” replied Schefter.

“Let me ask you the question,” replied Clark. “You’re an amazing text backer, right? Amazing. Maybe the best on Earth. I just considering the text message load you get. I’m going to start here. How many texts? Is Sunday your busiest text day?”

“It just depends on the day,” said Schefter. “Sometimes I look back in a day, I’m like, Holy cow, that was a lot of texting. Holy cow.”

“Hundreds, thousands? What do we think?” asked Clark.

“I don’t know. It’s a lot,” added Schefter. “I’m not going to give a number. I don’t know. It’s a lot.”

After Clark mentioned that he knew someone with 1,524 unanswered texts, Schefter made it clear where he stands on a crowded inbox.

“I have zero, and I always have zero,” he said.

“What do you do? Do you delete? Are you inbox zero, guys?” asked Clark. “If you get something from someone who either just got your number or I have a lot of respect for these guys, but radio guys in XYZ who just reach out if you can do 10 minutes, and you’re just like, you write back to them, or do you delete the message?”

“No. I don’t delete.”

After Clark continued praising Shefter’s texting etiquette, the NFL insider noted that, while he might not be good at everything, that’s one thing he can control.

“It’s like everybody’s got… Look, I don’t have many skills in life, Kevin,” he said. “So if that’s the one thing that I can do well, we’ll take it.”

We’ve seen how fast Schefter can respond to texts, even when on-air, but we also know that it’s the phone calls that really stop him in his tracks.