The NBA’s Toronto Raptors made quite a few moves Sunday, and various NBA insiders were first to those moves. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had the news of Chris Boucher resigning with the Raptors, while Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had the news that free agent Aron Baynes was heading there. And a move late Sunday night, the addition of free agent DeAndre’ Bembry (previously with the Atlanta Hawks), was reported by…ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter?

Mini ?: Former Hawks’ SF DeAndre’ Bembry has agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Schefter, described as “a hardcore NBA junkie” by Richard Deitsch at Sports Illustrated in 2016, has been doing some NBA work for ESPN since then, including occasional sideline reporting. And he’s occasionally had some NBA news. But it’s still funny to see him breaking a reasonably significant move like this. And Woj himself had a good line on it:

They’re in the NBA, not the CFL. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

We’ll see if we get more NBA ScheftyBombs down the road.

