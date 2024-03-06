Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, a fan favorite and famous retired NFL athlete, joined The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday for the first time since the program moved to ESPN last fall.

Jones, who became a recurring guest on PMS last NFL offseason, made his triumphant return following the show’s two-week break after the Super Bowl. It was not only Jones’ first appearance since McAfee signed on with ESPN, but his first appearance since he was arrested last September over disorderly conduct on an airplane in Cincinnati.

McAfee welcomed Jones, a fellow West Virginia alum, back to open Wednesday’s show.

Jones pled guilty in December to the disorderly conduct charge, a class B misdemeanor. Charges over public intoxication and making a terrorist threat were dismissed.

“I am not proud of my conversations with the police that day,” Jones wrote on X following his guilty plea. “I am truly aware that police have a very difficult job and deserve to be treated with respect and appreciation. I let my frustrations from the plane bubble over into my conversation with the officers.”

Your Honor,



Thank you for allowing me to speak on my own behalf today. I take my role as a retired athlete and citizen of our community seriously; I absolutely believe in giving back and treating others well. I LOVE living in this city. That’s why I am disappointed that I… — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) December 14, 2023

PMS fans celebrated Jones’ return on the show sub-Reddit, on X, and in the YouTube live chat.

Last offseason, Jones regaled PMS viewers with incredible stories from his NFL career, analysis of active defensive backs, and more.

When Jones was arrested in September, McAfee did not directly address the situation but said shortly after that “at some point people need to stop making dumb decisions and understand their will be ripple effects.” Viewers assumed McAfee’s comments to be directed toward Jones.

This week marks exactly six months since Jones’ arrest. Because he was specifically an offseason contributor last year, it’s unclear whether Jones’ appearance is regularly scheduled programming or a suspension.

