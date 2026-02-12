Credit: SNY

Veteran sports host and reporter Jason Spells is joining the ACC Network.

The ESPN-owned network announced the move on X. Spells will work as a studio host across ACC Network programming, including Nothing But Net and ACC PM, making his debut Wednesday night.

In a post on his Instagram account on Feb. 1, Spells called the move fulfilling a dream. “I began my career covering the conference in Raleigh, N.C., and now to serve as a studio host for the ACC Network, and ESPN is the realization of a lifelong dream,” Spells posted. He is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, and an alum of NC State.

Welcome to @accnetwork, @JasonSpells! The @NCState grad joins ACCN as a studio host & will contribute across a variety of programming Wednesday night, catch Spells in studio on ‘Nothing But Net’ (11p ET) pic.twitter.com/eCxplD5y42 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 11, 2026

According to Spells’ personal website, he has extensive experience as a studio host in sports television. Spells was the pregame host for Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans broadcasts, as well as a host for The Backup Plan during its brief run on Prime Video SportsTalk.

More recently, Spells served as a host at SNY, anchoring the network’s evening programming.

ACC Network was founded in 2019 as part of the conference’s broadcast rights extension with ESPN. By late 2021, the network boasted a reach of more than 90 million households. The network airs live games across a variety of sports for ACC member schools, as well as studio programming like ACC PM, Inside ACCess, and ACC Huddle.

Other noteworthy talent on the platform includes host Taylor Tannebaum, basketball analysts Cory Alexander and Muffet McGraw, plus football analysts EJ Manuel and Jimbo Fisher.