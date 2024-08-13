Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Mac Lain might be an analyst for the ACC Network, but it’s pretty clear where his loyalties in the conference lie.

That was apparent on Tuesday, as the former Clemson offensive lineman took issue with ESPN’s Heather Dinich’s analysis of the Tigers being ranked No. 14 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25.

“Here we go with this trash again,” Mac Lain wrote, while quote-tweeting an on3 article aggregating Dinich’s comments questioning the preseason hype for Clemson during Tuesday’s episode of Get Up. “@GetUpESPN I’m available at your convenience.”

Here we go with this trash again. @GetUpESPN I’m available at your convenience https://t.co/kUNOa5fJDv — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) August 13, 2024

It seems unlikely that Get Up‘s producers will take Mac Lain up on his offer. To quote Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, “If you guys were the inventors of Facebook, you’d have invented Facebook. ” In other words, if Get Up was interested in having Mac Lain on to sing the Clemson fight song provide his analysis on the Tigers, he’d already be there.

But while Clemson’s outlook for the 2024 season can certainly be debated, the bigger story here is Mac Lain’s willingness to publicly criticize an ESPN colleague over her opinion on the Tigers. Either the former lineman isn’t aware of how ESPN — which owns and operates the ACC Network — feels about ESPN on ESPN crime, or he simply doesn’t care.

In either event, it’s hard to imagine that Mac Lain’s post went over well in Bristol.

That’s not to say there’s no room for disagreement, as ESPN is still very much one to “embrace debate.” But there’s a difference between having a spirited argument and publicly referring to a colleague’s analysis as “trash,” especially considering Dinich’s status as one of ESPN’s top college football reporters.

Having been at the ACC Network since 2019, Mac Lain has been a valued member of not only ESPN’s coverage of the conference but also the UFL. But if he’s going to make the jump to appearing on one of ESPN’s flagship programs like Get Up, as he apparently hopes to, having better decorum on social media with his colleagues would likely aid his efforts.

[Eric Mac Lain on X]