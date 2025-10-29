Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

In a story that has become all too familiar, ABC has once again asserted its college football viewership dominance.

For the third consecutive week, ABC won all three primary college football broadcast windows (noon, afternoon, primetime) on Saturday. A tight game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma started the network on strong footing in the noon ET window, averaging 6.6 million viewers. The Rebels’ win handily beat Fox’s Big Noon Saturday showcase game, which featured Indiana blowing out UCLA by 50 points and averaged 3 million viewers.

Moving on to the afternoon window, Alabama’s one-touchdown win over South Carolina earned 7.8 million viewers on ABC. The network has now won all nine afternoon windows this college football season. BYU-Iowa State on Fox averaged 2.6 million viewers in the same time slot, while viewership for Minnesota-Iowa on CBS was not immediately available.

Finally, what turned out to be Brian Kelly’s final game as head coach at LSU led the way during primetime. The Tigers’ blowout loss to Texas A&M drew 6.8 million viewers on ABC Saturday night. Again, ABC has won every single primetime college football window so far this season. This week, the network beat out Michigan-Michigan State on NBC, which averaged 3.6 million viewers.

Out of 27 total college football windows so far this season, ABC has won 23 of them. Fox’s Big Noon Saturday owns the other four. It’s becoming the same story week after week. Between the SEC brands, the momentum of lead-ins and lead-outs, and the relative depth of the SEC compared to other leagues, ABC continues to wipe the floor with the competition.

Next week’s noon window will be interesting. Fox airs Penn State-Ohio State, a game that would’ve been must-watch prior to the season, but has much lower stakes now that the Nittany Lions have spun out. ABC, on the other hand, airs Vanderbilt-Texas. Fox will have the brand advantage, while ABC will likely have the more competitive game. Should ABC win that window, the network will likely extend its sweep streak to a full month.