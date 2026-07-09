Photo Credit: ESPN2

The new ABC simulcast brought a record audience for the 2026 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

ESPN announced that the half-hour simulcast across ABC and ESPN2 averaged 5 million viewers. The previous Hot Dog Contest highs were 1.9 million for live coverage in 2011 and 2.8 million for taped coverage in 2014.

Viewership was also up 209% compared to 2025, with an average of 1.6 million viewers on ESPN2.

A record number of fans relished the chance to watch legends compete at Coney Island once again! 🌭🇺🇸 Last weekend’s ’26 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest delivered 5M average viewers across ABC & ESPN networks pic.twitter.com/uvtJMtlaqb — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 9, 2026

The Hot Dog Contest viewership, albeit only lasting 30 minutes, was still strong compared to other sports on July 4th weekend. A similarly short MLB All-Star Selection Show, featuring a direct lead-in from the World Cup, averaged 5.9 million viewers.

Comparisons to previous years are affected by Nielsen’s shift to the new Big Data methodology, which has generally boosted live sports viewership, sometimes by as much as 15%. The increases for the Hot Dog Contest are so large compared to previous years that Big Data is unlikely to account for a 209% increase.

A more likely explanation for the massive viewership increase is the ABC simulcast, the first time the Hot Dog Contest has ever aired over-the-air. The broadcast was on ABC as part of the network’s Disney Celebrates America programming on July 4.

But the contest’s viewership suggests this will not be the last time the Hot Dog Contest airs on ABC.

The Hot Dog Contest works really well over-the-air because it is a classic casual sport. You might watch if you came across the contest on July 4th, but you are unlikely to watch on any other day. With the contest usually relegated to ESPN2, it was harder to find for July 4th channel surfers.

The move to ABC makes it very easy for casual hot dog eating fans to tune in to watch the professionals.