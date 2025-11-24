Screen grab: ESPN

By this point, Aaron Rodgers’ history with the media has been well documented.

Especially when it comes to ESPN, where the future Hall of Fame quarterback was no stranger to controversy during his time as a weekly guest on The Pat McAfee Show.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that when Rodgers noticed a camera for the Worldwide Leader filming him as he walked around Soldier Field on Sunday, he wasn’t exactly thrilled. Or at the very least, the 41-year-old wasn’t in the mood for a friendly wave, opting instead to greet the ESPN camera with his middle finger.

But if Rodgers thought that flipping the bird at ESPN would prevent the network from being able to use the footage, he had another thing coming. In fact, the late-night version of SportsCenter led its Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears highlight package with that very shot, as host Scott Van Pelt questioned the need to blur the offending finger.

“Do we really have to pixel out the bird?” Van Pelt asked. “I don’t think it’s going to upset anybody. Whatever.”

‘SportsCenter with SVP’ shows Aaron Rodgers flipping off a camera at Soldier Field before the Steelers-Bears game. SVP: “Do we really have to pixel out the bird? I don’t think it’s going to upset anybody. Whatever.” #NFL pic.twitter.com/VxHSyk3ph3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2025

Considering it occurred just after midnight, ESPN likely could have aired the un-pixelated middle finger and been just fine. According to the FCC, “indecent and profane content are prohibited on broadcast TV and radio between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., when there is a reasonable risk that children may be in the audience.” It’s hardly surprising, however, that the Disney-owned cable channel opted to play it safe.

As for Rodgers, it’s unclear whether he even knew the camera he was flipping off belonged to ESPN. But considering his past public criticism of the network, it would also hardly be a shock if he did.