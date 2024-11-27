Aaron Rodgers disputed The Athletic’s Dianna Russini’s report he doesn’t want to play for the Jets in 2025, saying “I don’t talk to that person.” Photo Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers strongly disputed a recent report that he does not want to play for the New York Jets in 2025, and called out the lack of “journalistic integrity” in the media.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Saturday that Rodgers does not want to play for the Jets next year if he returns for another season at age 41.

In an appearance Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers called the report “100% false” and denied speaking with Russini (“I don’t talk to that person”).

McAfee mentioned that Russini’s report fueled other news stories about discontent between Rodgers and the Jets organization.

“I don’t talk to that person, there’s obviously people that I guess she talks with,” Rodgers said. “When it comes to me, I can tell you again, my circle’s really small. I’m not talking to people that are talking to people like that. … I don’t have a relationship with reporters who are gonna break stories like that.”

“It’s all true 😂😂😂 I don’t talk to that person and my circle is really small.. I don’t have a relationship with reporters who are gonna break stories like that” @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nfcetjsbT6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2024

Rodgers said he has not decided if he wants to play in 2025, but that the Jets “would be my first option.”

“As far as my future goes, I haven’t told anybody in my life that I wanna play in 2025 and not on the Jets,” Rodgers said. “That’s 100% false. I actually said the opposite. I said I’m going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season, and if they want me back. … There’s a lot of things out of my control.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in New York … I don’t even know if I wanna play yet but New York would be my first option.”

“I haven’t told anybody in my life that I wanna play in 2025 and not on the Jets.. That’s 100% false and I actually said the opposite.. I don’t even know if I wanna play yet but New York would be my first option” @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/lghJ5Sf5sK pic.twitter.com/lMT10ENU0F — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2024



It’s not the first time Rodgers has called out Russini’s coverage of the Jets and his situation. He criticized her after she reported he had a “wish list” of free agents he wanted before he’d agree to join the Jets. Rodgers also called out Russini’s report last year that quarterback Zach Wilson was reluctant to reenter the starting lineup. Russini also angered many fans and members of the organization with a report earlier this year about the team’s toxic culture.

The conversation on The Pat McAfee Show turned to journalism in general, and Rodgers had some thoughts.

“There’s not a lot of journalistic integrity anymore,” Rodgers said. “The majority of the stuff that I’ve read is limited in its truth and questionable in its content. …Unfortunately, this business has turned into a lot of cover-your-ass.”

“There’s not a lot of journalistic integrity anymore.. The majority of the stuff that I’ve read is limited in it’s truth and questionable in it’s content.. Unfortunately this business has turned into a lot of cover your ass” ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NgWGp4XvC5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2024



[The Pat McAfee Show]