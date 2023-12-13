Photo credit: The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo might not appear to have too much in common, but they share an interest in who shot JFK.

The Aaron Rodgers Book Club has been a featured segment on The Pat McAfee Show in recent years. This year, however, it’s been shelved as Rodgers rehabs from his torn Achilles. But the bookshelf was back on display when the injured quarterback joined McAfee for his regular segment this week. And as Rodgers gave his take on the new movie Leave the World Behind, which boasts former president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as producers, the book Assassination Science could be seen sitting behind the injured quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers gives his take on the Obama-produced “Leave the World Behind” pic.twitter.com/CXMhH5SjTn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023



Assassination Science is advertised as a book that “will convince you, beyond any reasonable doubt, that there was indeed a conspiracy and a cover-up” surrounding the shooting of JFK. Chris Russo would be proud.

Ever since Rob Reiner and Soledad O’Brien launched their podcast, Who Killed JFK? last month, Russo has been on a sort of bender talking about who shot the former president. “If anybody out there thinks that Lee Harvey Oswald did that by himself? They’re taking gummies with me,” Russo said last month on the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination.”

And of course, it should come as no surprise that Rodgers is doing his own research on another conspiracy. Rodgers hasn’t met a conspiracy theory he doesn’t like, except for ones about his Achilles, that’s where he draws the line. But as Rodgers entertains conspiracies about Covid, vaccines, aliens, 9/11, Chinese spy balloons and being censored by ESPN, he probably has some takes about who shot JFK.

Although we might be jumping the gun by assuming Rodgers read Assassination Science. Rodgers triggered a social media firestorm a couple years ago when he joined the ManningCast and promoted Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged from his bookshelf. The polarizing quarterback later claimed he never read the book, meaning the jury is still out as to whether he read Assassination Science. But that shouldn’t discount ESPN from handing Rodgers and Russo their platform to debate who shot JFK. Crazier things have been uttered by Rodgers on the network.

