The older brother of former New England Patriots wide receiver, and convicted murderer, Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week.

According to TMZ, Dennis ‘D.J.’ Hernandez was arrested for allegedly throwing a brick at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

ESPN security described to police that an Uber showed up, and was turned away at the gate. At that time, a passenger got out and threw something, then got back in the car and left. Police said the object was a brick with a handwritten note in a plastic bag. The note read, “To all media outlets. It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

It was reported that police were asked to perform a welfare check on Hernandez last Thursday, March 23, after he allegedly said he wanted to smash out windows at ESPN and Connecticut’s State Capital building.

Hernandez admitted to officers he was at ESPN headquarters but “didn’t wish to speak about the incident,” according to police. Hernandez was arrested for “misdemeanor breach of peace,” but he was released after promising to appear in court and understanding that he could be arrested for trespassing if he returned to ESPN.

D.J.’s brother, Aaron, was with the Patriots for three seasons before he was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Aaron was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Aaron committed suicide while in prison two years after being convicted. The Hernandez family is from the Bristol, CT area.

[TMZ]