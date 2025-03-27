Photo Credit: ESPN

Thursday’s season-opening broadcast on ESPN between the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers was a highly anticipated one by many, considering it was Joe Buck’s return to calling baseball for a national audience. And while the broadcast ran smoothly for the most part, one glaring problem emerged, which caught the attention of baseball fans watching at home.

In the top of the fourth inning, the ESPN broadcast team consisting of Buck, Joe Girardi, and Joe Schroeder attempted to touch base with Yankees manager Aaron Boone to discuss how Yankees starter Carlos Rodon had been pitching in the early portions of the game.

“Top of the fourth inning, Aaron Boone is with us,” said Buck. “And Aaron, you have got to be thrilled with the way Rodon has thrown the ball through the first three innings.”

Unfortunately, it was clear right away that Boone wasn’t hearing anything that was said on the broadcast, pointing to his headset to let the broadcast team in the booth know that he couldn’t communicate with them.

This in-game interview with Yankees manager Aaron Boone went great. Joe Buck with the ESPN call. ⚾️🎙️😵‍💫#MLB pic.twitter.com/geSmOoLK36 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2025

Buck then attempted to play off the audio issues, joking about Boone’s past at ESPN while admitting that the interview was actually supposed to happen during the break in between innings.

“Must be an ESPN thing with Aaron Boone, who used to work at ESPN. Boony, can you hear us? That’s fine, just manage the game. Don’t worry about it.”

“Do you think he is ignoring you?” joked Joe Girardi.

“No, I do not,” replied Buck. “I think he is invested in this and now it’s over. A swing and a miss, one ball and one strike for Rhys Hoskins. Well, that was fun… It’s my fault, I was the one that got up. I was supposed to do it during the break. That’s on me.”

In-game interviews have already started to become unpopular amongst baseball fans, especially when they come in the postseason and take away from the product on the field.

Instances like this are perhaps further proof that networks should do away with in-game interviews, or at the very least make them a less common practice.

Either way, the situation was luckily resolved by the top of the fifth inning, with Boone returning to speak with the ESPN broadcast team about Rodon’s outing.