Following the abrupt news that Molly Qerim is leaving ESPN, First Take finds itself in need of a new host.

Qerim’s departure from the Worldwide Leader leaves a sizable void on the First Take desk. The proud UConn alum wasn’t just a moderator, but in many ways, the heart and soul of the morning debate show, somebody just as capable of calling out Stephen A. Smith as she was at making her own strong stands and providing some much-needed humor.

But as the cliché goes, the show goes on. As such, here are five possible replacements who could replace Qerim as First Take‘s new lead host.

Shae Peppler Cornette

On days in which Molly Qerim has been absent, Shae Peppler Cornette has typically been the show’s top fill-in choice. A clear rising star at the Worldwide Leader — just look at her work during this past summer’s “50 Days in 50 States” SportsCenter series — the former Big Ten Network host is perhaps the most obvious choice to take over as First Take‘s new host.

SportsCenter 50 States in 50 Days is live this hour from the Neshoba County Fair in @neshoba_ms. #NCF2025 Mississippi is @shaepeppler‘s 3rd of 4 #SC50in50 stops, having already visited South Dakota and Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/NII4r2HlVr — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) July 29, 2025

Christine Williamson

Since first joining ESPN in 2019, Christine Williamson has proven to be one of the network’s most versatile talents, with her various roles including the occasional guest-hosting spot on First Take. Between both her broadcasting bona fides and bold personality, it’s easy to envision her as a full-time fit next to Smith on the First Take desk.

.@itsthebaldgirl brought the #MetGala2025 to the 2p @SportsCenter today with a full red carpet recap—athletes, fashion, and iconic reuinions… pic.twitter.com/Ty1OQmGKcw — Bea Panitz (@beapanitzESPN) May 6, 2025

Courtney Cronin

A reporter by trade, it’s been impossible not to notice Courtney Cronin getting more hosting opportunities in recent months. Her perspective as a more traditional journalist could bring a new dynamic to the morning debate show, which she guest-hosted for an extended stretch this past summer.

“This is the conflict of interest OF ALL conflict of interests.”@clintonyates & @CourtneyRCronin on Tom Brady being in the Raiders coaches booth last night. pic.twitter.com/oZpcs1mW87 — Clinton & Friends (@ClintonNFriends) September 16, 2025

Peter Schrager

In the nearly six months since ESPN first hired Peter Schrager, it’s become clear that the network views him as a cornerstone talent. But to this point, the ex-NFL Network star has yet to find a permanent home, despite rumors of his own afternoon show.

In the event such a show doesn’t come to fruition, he could do worse than a full-time spot on ESPN’s flagship morning show. What he may lack in playing experience, he makes up for in versatility, and it’s easy to envision Schrager not only serving as First Take‘s host, but a new full-time voice to duel with Smith.

“Don’t be shocked if they come out there and shut down Jayden Daniels.”@PSchrags on the Packers ahead of their game against the Commanders ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ywVtOM6hAg — First Take (@FirstTake) September 10, 2025

Stephen A. Smith

The abrupt nature of Qerim’s departure this week left First Take without an immediate fill-in. That, however, didn’t prove to be a problem for Smith, who not only hosted Tuesday’s episode but said that he will be hosting First Take throughout the rest of the week.

Stephen A. Smith: “Good morning and welcome to First Take. Normally, our friend Molly Qerim would greet you. However, Molly announced last night she will be departing from ESPN. She’s hosted First Take for 10 years and elevated the show with her grace, her expertise and her… pic.twitter.com/2aAmG8d2N7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2025

In recent years, ESPN’s $100 million man has made it clear that he has an eye for talent. As such, it isn’t crazy to think that he could effectively serve as a player-coach, surrounding his show with debate partners of his choosing while taking on hosting duties himself. At least it would hopefully go better than when Skip Bayless tried his hand at hosting Undisputed.