The ESPN 4K broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship featured people learning they're standing in front of the camera during commercial-free breaks in action. Credit: ESPN Credit: ESPN
By Matt Clapp on

ESPN has a 4K broadcast for the College Football Playoff National Championship game that features no commercials. Yes, a commercial-free experience, and it simply shows a view of the stadium during commercial breaks. It’s a beautiful thing.

Well, for the Miami-Indiana CFP national title game on Monday night, a couple happened to be standing right in front of the camera during commercial breaks on the 4K broadcast.

After that was the case for an hour, the couple was alerted with text messages showing that they were right in front of the camera.

Their reaction went viral.

And after the situation went viral, ESPN adjusted the camera so that it was above the couple.

Regardless of what the camera is showing, viewers will gladly take it over watching commercials.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp