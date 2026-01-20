Credit: ESPN

ESPN has a 4K broadcast for the College Football Playoff National Championship game that features no commercials. Yes, a commercial-free experience, and it simply shows a view of the stadium during commercial breaks. It’s a beautiful thing.

Well, for the Miami-Indiana CFP national title game on Monday night, a couple happened to be standing right in front of the camera during commercial breaks on the 4K broadcast.

I NEED ALL MY TWITTER INVESTIGATORS! I’m watching the 4K feed of the #NationalChampionship game and this Indiana couple standing in front of the camera is adorable Twitter needs to find them because I don’t know if they know they are on camera, but they are too cute #Hoosiers… pic.twitter.com/uqao2IdlN9 — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) January 20, 2026

After that was the case for an hour, the couple was alerted with text messages showing that they were right in front of the camera.

The couple on the skycam feed seem to have been alerted that they will be on many people’s televisions tonight. https://t.co/FMCmHdcIkg pic.twitter.com/Co98eLOkG2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 20, 2026

Live footage of the couple on ESPN’s 4K stream opening texts of themselves and realizing they’ve been the center of this camera for the last hour. This is hilarious pic.twitter.com/WDeHrnedmK — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) January 20, 2026

Their reaction went viral.

And after the situation went viral, ESPN adjusted the camera so that it was above the couple.

ESPN made a camera adjustment after the couple was right in front of the stadium view of the 4K broadcast during commercial breaks. #CFP #NationalChampionship https://t.co/YmVDiWnTeQ pic.twitter.com/Lngf8zqHlr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 20, 2026

Regardless of what the camera is showing, viewers will gladly take it over watching commercials.