Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a ball that bounced off the face mask of Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the second half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are among the premier franchises of the National Football League. They have a rich and deep history and have hosted some of the best players to ever play football. Additionally, the 49ers have been blessed over the years. Four times now in their postseason, someone on the team has made an awe-inspiring and incredible catch.

In 1981, it was Dwight Clark; in 1998, Terrell Owens made up for an afternoon of drops to make one of the greatest and toughest catches ever; then, in 2011, Vernon Davis “made the play of his life,” catching a touchdown to put the Niners over the New Orleans Saints in dramatic fashion. And then, on Sunday, Brandon Aiyuk hauled in an incredible reception of his own. Brock Purdy threw the ball down the field, and it appeared that Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch would come away with an interception. The ball bounced off Branch’s facemask instead and fell right into a diving Aiyuk’s hands.

The play was absolutely incredible.

Yet, it might surprise you that SportsCenter didn’t rank his catch as the top play of the day. That’s pretty crazy. The 49ers wide receiver was more clued into this than we may have initially realized. Aiyuk couldn’t believe that the play wasn’t No. 1. So, what was?

It turns out that Lamar Jackson and the throw he incidentally made to himself was dubbed the top play of the day. Aiyuk… was not a fan.

Brandon Aiyuk's crazy catch didn't make it to No. 1 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays. Aiyuk's reaction to finding out what No. 1 was ?pic.twitter.com/72bj6awjk0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2024

“Man, get the …”

We’ll leave the rest to you.

