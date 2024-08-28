Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, ESPN announced the latest addition to the iconic 30 for 30 film series.

Having made films about the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, it was time for the New York Jets to get their due.

The Sack Exchange, which will be directed by Ken Rodgers (The Tuck Rule, The Two Bills, Four Falls of Buffalo) and James Weiner (SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights, SEC Storied: King George), looks back at the historic defensive line of the 1980s New York Jets.

Marty Lyons, Abdul Salaam, Joe Klecko, and Mark Gastineau were known not only for their abilities on the field but also for their larger-than-life personalities off of it. The Jets led the NFL with 66 sacks in 1981 and reached the 1982 AFC Championship Game. While Salaam’s time with the franchise was short, the other three went on to have standout NFL careers and ended up in the New York Jets Ring of Honor. Klecko and Gastineau were both All-Pro players several times over.

“As we gear up for another NFL season and there is a great deal of attention on this year’s New York Jets, The Sack Exchange offers a timely reflection on the grit, teamwork, and passion that has defined this team,” said Marsha Cooke, Vice President and Executive Producer, ESPN Films. “This film not only celebrates the legacy of one of the most iconic defenses in NFL history but also serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of football. We’re excited to bring this compelling chapter of sports history to our audience during a time when interest in the game is at its peak.”

No details on when and where the film will premiere were included in the announcement.

[ESPN]