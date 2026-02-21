ESPN UFL field analyst Tom Luginbill (L) with Jordan Ta’amu of the DC Defenders after an April 5, 2025 game. (Terrance Williams/ESPN Images.)

ESPN officially unveiled its UFL broadcast teams for the 2026 season, and they remain largely unchanged.

All 13 voices from last season are returning, but the network announced that Brock Osweiler and Max Browne are joining as sideline analysts for select games, while Tyler Fulghum and Pamela Maldonado will also regularly appear on telecasts as the designated sports betting analysts.

The network will deploy the same three booths across its 22-game slate, culminating in the UFL Championship on Sunday, June 14. That means Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rodgers return as the top team, and they’ll be joined by sideline analysts Tom Luginbill and Sam Acho, both of whom are entering their fourth season of spring football coverage on ESPN.

Mark Jones and Roy Philpott will again split play-by-play duties on the second team, working with booth analyst Roddy Jones and sideline analysts Cole Cubelic and Harry Douglas. The third team features play-by-play voice Lowell Galindo, analyst Kirk Morrison, and sideline analysts Eric Mac Lain and Aaron Murray.

Fulghum and Maldonado will provide betting insight both pregame and in-game, building off an experiment ESPN ran in 2025 with Erin Dolan. The network deployed Dolan as its in-game UFL betting analyst last season, having her appear remotely on ESPN and ABC broadcasts to give picks, report on betting tickets, handle popular props, and provide live updates.

ESPN is also adding two new sideline voices to its UFL coverage in Brock and Max Browne. Osweiler joined ESPN as a college football analyst in 2022 after a seven-year NFL career that included winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. He’s worked alongside Dave Flemming and Anish Shroff during his tenure at ESPN. Browne, a former USC and Pitt quarterback, has been doing color commentary across multiple networks, including working with Thom Brennaman on The CW’s college football coverage. Both are making their UFL debuts and will rotate in as sideline analysts for select games.

The 2026 UFL season kicks off Saturday, March 28, at noon ET when the defending champion DC Defenders host the St. Louis Battlehawks. Sunday’s primetime game at 8 p.m. ET features the debuts of the Columbus Aviators and Orlando Storm, two expansion teams led by head coaches Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Becht.

ESPN will again deploy its broadcast innovations for UFL coverage, including in-helmet audio from 16 players per team, point-of-view cameras on officials and coaches, and full transparency from the UFL Command Center on replay reviews.