Credit: ESPN

ESPN has announced the full crew for SEC Nation in 2026, with reporter Marion Crowder rounding out the on-air staff.

Crowder was a soccer star at the University of Georgia from 2013 to 2017, leading the Bulldogs in scoring in three of her four seasons. More recently, she has served as a soccer analyst for ESPN since 2022.

Die-hard hot dog fans may also recognize Crowder, as she’s served as ESPN’s reporter for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

SEC Nation is effectively SEC Network’s version of College GameDay. The show travels to the biggest SEC matchups each Saturday morning during football season.

“I’m incredibly honored to join the SEC Nation team,” Crowder said. “This conference has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I grew up in a family where Saturdays revolved around SEC football, and I was fortunate enough to experience the conference firsthand as a student-athlete.”

ESPN has made a number of changes to SEC Nation this season. Matt Barrie is the new host of the show, replacing Laura Rutledge. Rutledge remains a full-time Monday Night Football sideline reporter and the host of NFL Live.

Chase Daniel is also new to SEC Nation, joining the panel as a replacement for Jordan Rodgers. Rodgers is moving to ESPN’s Friday primetime booth alongside Mike Monaco and Dana Boyle.

In addition to Barrie and Daniel, Crowder will also appear alongside established SEC Nation veterans. Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, and Tim Tebow will all return to the show in 2026 as analysts.