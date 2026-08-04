Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN has unveiled its college football commentator lineup for the 2026 season, with Tom Hart and Roy Philpott moving into expanded roles following the departures of longtime play-by-play announcers Mark Jones and Dave Flemming.

At the top for ESPN, not much has changed. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will return as ESPN’s lead college football crew. Fowler and Herbstreit are entering their 13th year in that role for ESPN.

To pair with Fowler and Herbstreit, ESPN has hired a new lead rules analyst, with 22-year official Steve Shaw joining the booth. Previously, he served as the NCAA’s secretary-rules editor for football and national coordinator of officials. Overall, ESPN will have four rules analysts on the roster this year, with Shaw joining Matt Austin, Bill LeMonnier and Jerry McGinn.

The biggest changes involve the departures of Mark Jones and Dave Flemming.

Jones, who has long been paired with Roddy Jones, has been replaced by Tom Hart. Hart previously called SEC Network’s SEC Saturday Night primetime games for the past 10 seasons. Quint Kessenich will join Hart and Jones as the sideline reporter.

Flemming, who recently announced he was leaving ESPN for NBC, has been replaced by Roy Philpott. Philpott will join Brock Osweiler and Sherree Burruss. Burruss had primarily been working on ACC Network prior to this year.

In another big change, as previously reported, Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers and Dana Boyle are ESPN’s new Friday primetime team. They replace Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra.

As a result, for the second consecutive year, ESPN has also made major changes to its ACC Network and SEC Network primetime booths. On ACC Network, Wes Durham returns, this time alongside Max Browne and Madison Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is in her first season at ESPN and was captain of the volleyball team at Florida State. She will also work as a volleyball analyst for ESPN.

On SEC Network, with both Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers moving to different full-time ESPN booths, Matt Schumacker and Aaron Murray take over, with Taylor Davis as the reporter.

Other major ESPN college football booths will only see minor changes.

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy return for the fourth consecutive year as ESPN’s No. 2 broadcast team. In a change, they will be joined by reporter Katie George. George replaces Molly McGrath, who is moving to an NFL-focused role.

Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will work together for a fourth consecutive year as well. They will also have a new reporter, with Kris Budden taking over the role from Katie George.

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor round out ESPN’s top five crews. This year will be the third consecutive season those three have worked together.

Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick are also returning this year, with Stormy Buonantony as the reporter.

Matt Barrie will return as the Thursday play-by-play announcer alongside Chase Daniel and Paul Carcaterra. Daniel worked with Clay Matvick last year.

Finally, ESPN has signed two other new sideline reporters for this season. Michella Chester, who has primarily worked for NCAA Digital, will join Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb. Madison Hock, the Atlanta Hawks sideline reporter, is also joining ESPN as the reporter for ACC Network games alongside Roxy Bernstein and Dave Clawson.

Here is the full list of ESPN’s college football broadcast crews for the 2026 season: