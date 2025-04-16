A banner advertising the 2025 NFL Draft on display in the parking lot of Lambeau Field on April 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. Photo Credit: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With just over one week to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, ESPN revealed what its coverage schedule will look like over the three-day event.

The draft, which will be held in Green Bay, begins on Thursday, April 24.

Lily Blum of ESPNPressroom.com offered a list of ESPN personalities who will be on the air during the draft.

“Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Molly McGrath and Adam Schefter (ESPN) and Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Field Yates, Laura Rutledge and Pete Thamel (ABC) are Among the Many Voices of the NFL Draft Presentation; Mike Greenberg (ESPN) and Rece Davis (ABC) Host,” Blum said.

Additionally, she revealed what the coverage will look like on each network during each day.

Round 1: Thursday, April 24

The format will be similar to what the ESPN family of networks has offered in recent years. The conventional coverage will be on ESPN while ABC will look more into the overall stories of the draftees.

Blum also shared a specific look into what Thursday’s coverage will look like.

For the NFL Draft’s first round, Thursday, Apr. 24 (8 p.m. ET), ESPN and ABC will provide fans two uniquely different presentations. ESPN’s presentation will focus on the specific NFL team and the draftee’s on-field performance, highlighting their athletic accolades and impact on the field. Conversely, for the seventh consecutive year, ABC’s presentation will emphasize storytelling and the draftee’s road to the NFL Draft, highlighting their lesser-known stories. Adding to the all-encompassing first round coverage, and live from Green Bay, The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular, available across YouTube, TikTok, the ESPN App and streaming on ESPN+, will cover all 32 picks on Thursday night, building on the success of the 2024 inaugural on-location edition.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25

While Friday’s coverage will begin an hour earlier, starting at 7 p.m. ET, it will have a similar format.

“Friday’s coverage of rounds two and three on ESPN and ABC will follow the same format as Thursday’s presentation,” Blum wrote.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26

Saturday’s coverage of the final four rounds will begin much earlier in the day, starting at 12 p.m.

“On the third and final day of the NFL Draft, Saturday, Apr. 26 (12 p.m.), ESPN’s nearly seven-hour-presentation of rounds 4-7 will be simulcast on ABC,” Blum detailed.

Saturday’s coverage will also include one of ESPN’s newest additions, Peter Schrager. He will make his “ESPN NFL Draft Debut on Day Three Following Studio Show Appearances Throughout Draft Week.”

In addition to ESPN and ABC, the 2025 NFL Draft will also be covered by the NFL Network.