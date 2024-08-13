Photo by Simon Bruty / ESPN Images

The Little League World Series is back and ESPN/ABC has announced its coverage plans for the annual baseball tradition.

ESPN. ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will combine to broadcast 38 games from Williamsport, Pa. from August 14-25. The event culminates on Sunday, August 25, at 3 p.m. with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game, which will be broadcast on ABC.

Believe it or not, the Little League Baseball World Series has been broadcast on ABC since 1963. That’s the network’s longest-running consecutive league partnership.

📢 Next stop: Williamsport ⚾️🏆 Wednesday, ESPN platforms begin exclusive coverage of the 2024 @LittleLeague Baseball World Series ESPN, ESPN2 & ABC will combine to exclusively broadcast all 38 games Details: https://t.co/9ZCSR50yJn | #LLWS pic.twitter.com/FQhdB4pUUh — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 12, 2024

Karl Ravech will call games for the lead broadcast booth alongside Little League Hall of Excellence enshrinee Todd Frazier and Jessica Mendoza. Julie Foudy and Sebastian Salazar will join them for the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game and United States Championship Game on ABC, as well as several other games throughout the tourney.

Other ESPN/ABC broadcasters calling games include Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, and Eduardo Pérez. The full broadcasting schedule can be found here.

Along with the LLWS, the seventh annual MLB Little League Classic will take place at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Sunday, August 18, as the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers.

“I think we’ve seen it go from a novelty that felt like it might be a one-time, special kind of thing, or two-time special, to where it’s evolving into the part of the brand, equity, and stability of the Little League tradition,” ESPN head producer Phil Orlins told Awful Announcing last year.

[ESPN PR]