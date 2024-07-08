Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

We already knew that Serena Williams will be hosting the 2024 ESPYS.

Now we know who will be joining her on stage, as well as in the audience.

Three days ahead of the annual ESPN award show, which will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night, ESPN announced which athletes and celebrities will serve as presenters, as well as which ones are slated to attend the show. Among those scheduled to present on Thursday night include Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson, standup comedian Nikki Glaser and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, with the complete list as follows:

Quinta Brunson (Emmy-Award Winning Actress, Abbott Elementary )

) Nikki Glaser (Stand-Up Comedian & Actress)

Rob Lowe (Actor & Host, The Floor, Brats)

Paige Bueckers (NCAA Women’s Basketball Player, University of Connecticut)

Drew Brees (Super Bowl Champion & NFL Hall of Famer)

Draymond Green (Four-Time NBA Champion, Golden State Warriors)

Bryce Young (Quarterback, Carolina Panthers)

Lindsey Vonn (Olympic Gold Medalist, Alpine Ski Racing)

Mark Ingram II (Three-Time Pro Bowl Champion, On-Air Sports Personality)

Flau’jae Johnson (Rapper & NCAA College Basketball Player, Louisiana State University)

Colman Domingo (Actor, Euphoria)

GloRilla (Award-Winning Rapper)

Daisy Ridley (Award-Winning Actress, Star Wars series)

series) Allyson Felix (Olympic Gold Medalist, Track & Field)

Damar Hamlin (Safety, Buffalo Bills)

Candace Parker (Retired WNBA Player, NBA Analyst)

Brian Tyree Henry (Actor, Atlanta)

Ryan Blaney (NASCAR driver, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion)

Meanwhile, the following celebrities, athletes and members of the sports world are slated to be in attendance for Thursday night’s show:

Allen Iverson (11-Time NBA All-Star)

Nick Saban (Seven-Time College Football National Champion, Alabama Crimson Tide)

Venus Williams (Olympic Gold Medalist, Tennis)

Andy Reid (Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs)

Jayden Daniels (2024 Heisman Trophy Winner, Louisiana State University)

Chloe Kim (Olympic Gold Medalist, Snowboarding)

Livvy Dunne (NCAA Gymnast, Louisiana State University)

J.J. McCarthy (Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings)

Isiah Pacheco (2x Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs)

Sugar Ray Leonard (Former Professional Boxer)

Cooper Flagg (NCAA Men’s Basketball Player, Duke University)

Lisa Leslie (Retired WNBA Player), Nyjah Huston (Skateboarder)

Jaylen Brown (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics)

Derrick White (NBA Champion, Boston Celtics)

CJ McCollum (NBA Player, New Orleans Pelicans)

John Owen Lowe (Actor, Unstable)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Professional Dancer, Dancing With The Stars)

Toni Breidinger (Motorsports Racing Driver)

Samm Levine (Actor, Freaks and Geeks)

Angel McCoughtry (Former WNBA Player)

Jacques Slade (Musician, YouTuber)

Arielle Chambers (ESPN Personality)

Danny Seraphine (Drummer)

University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team

Louisiana State University Gymnastics Team

University of Oklahoma Softball Team

In addition to Williams’ hosting duties, ESPN also previously announced that Steven Gleason (Arthur Ashe Award for Courage), Dawn Staley (Jimmy V Award for Perseverance), and Prince Harry (Pat Tillman Award for Service) will each be honored this year’s ESPYS.

The event will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

[ESPN P.R.]