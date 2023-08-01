Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Recording artist Post Malone performs before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, ESPN unveiled its college football anthem for the 2023 season.

The song is “Something Real” by Post Malone. Here’s the hype video for the season from ESPN.

The song will be featured as the anthem on ESPN’s whole slate of college football programming, including live games, ads, and studio shows.

Here are some quotes about the anthem and the partnership from Post Malone and ESPN Senior Director of Marketing Curtis Friends.

“Collaborating with ESPN to use my music to get fans excited for college football is a cool feeling,” Post said. “Something Real captures the emotion and passion the sport represents, and the excitement fans feel each and every week, and it only adds to me being ready for football season to get here.” Said Curtis Friends, ESPN Senior Director of Marketing: “ESPN has always celebrated the unique bond between music and college football. For 10 seasons, the ESPN College Football music anthem has been a foundation of our college football promotion, growing and evolving as the sport does. Post Malone is a renowned artist whose music is as diverse and passionate as the college football fanbase – and “Something Real” is a track that lives up to the dynamic season ahead of us.”

Previous anthems have included songs by Yungblud, DJ Snake, Juice WRLD & Marshmello, Judah & the Lion, and of course, Imagine Dragons and Fall Out Boy.

Overall, the 2023 college football anthem on ESPN will be judged once fans start hearing it dozens of times each week. It’s tough to make much of a judgment right now, hearing a larger part of the song in a longer video.

[ESPN]