Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

After Page Six published its newest bombshell images of NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on Thursday, which featured the pair kissing at a bar in March 2020, subsequent reporting from Russini is now being viewed through a different lens.

One specific report now looks particularly suspect given the new context, and timeline, of Russini’s apparent relationship with Vrabel. As noted by Mike Florio in Pro Football Talk, a 2021 ESPN report filed by Russini about then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones could have conceivably helped the Tennessee Titans, then coached by Vrabel, secure a trade for the star wideout.

Russini reported that the Falcons had “discussed several offers for wide receiver Julio Jones, including an offer of a future first-round draft pick.” As Florio notes, the report gave a clear impression that the Falcons had been offered a first-round pick for Jones. Additionally, Russini characterized the Titans’ chances at landing a trade for Jones as a “long shot.”

Ultimately, Jones plus a sixth-round pick was traded to the Titans for a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick, a substantial step down from the supposed first-round offer the Falcons already had in hand.

The report, Florio continues, could have had a “chilling effect” on any team that had interest in Jones, but didn’t want to part ways with a first-round pick in a trade. If teams were dissuaded from contacting the Falcons because of Russini’s report, the Titans may have faced less competition for Jones. And by mentioning the Titans were a “long shot,” the team was potentially afforded the ability to “maneuver quietly,” Florio suggests.

Considering Russini has filed hundreds, if not thousands of reports between 2020 and 2026, there are likely other reports that could be similarly scrutinized.

Per Florio, ESPN declined comment when asked if it would begin reviewing Russini’s past reporting. Russini left ESPN for The Athletic in 2023.