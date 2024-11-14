FanDuel Sports Network.

Diamond Sports Group’s newly-branded FanDuel Sports Networks (formerly Bally Sports) will now be available on a widely used streamer.

In a busy day for Diamond that has seen its chances of emerging from bankruptcy reach near-certain levels, the company announced its regional sports networks will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video. Per the announcement, Diamond’s FanDuel Sports Networks will be available at an additional cost to Prime Video subscribers located within a team’s designated geographic area.

All 16 FanDuel Sports Networks, reaching 31 states, will be available for Prime Video subscribers.

The deal is non-exclusive, meaning Prime Video will simply serve as an additional portal with which fans can access the FanDuel Sports Networks. Diamond may provide additional ways with which fans can subscribe to a direct-to-consumer streaming service for a given network.

Diamond also announced this week that fans will be able to purchase individual NBA or NHL games for $6.99 each throughout the season.

Assuming Diamond is able to emerge from bankruptcy as expected, the company will hold rights to 13 NBA franchises, 8 NHL franchises, and at least 7 MLB franchises. Should fans of these teams live in the franchise’s geographic region, the FanDuel Sports Network associated with the team will be available on Prime Video.

