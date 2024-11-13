FanDuel Sports Network.

A key discussion around the evolution of professional sports teams’ local broadcasts has been about single-game purchase options. That’s been an offering by some local regional sports networks for some time, as well as with some out-of-market packages like MLB.tv and NBA League Pass, but it certainly hasn’t caught on universally.

However, the Diamond Sports networks (now branded as the FanDuel Sports Networks) now look set to do this for the NBA and NHL teams they have rights to. Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal wrote about that Tuesday:

Rather than offer just monthly, annual or “Season Pass” subscriptions, Diamond’s FanDuel Sports Networks will stream games on an individual basis for $6.99 a contest, beginning on Dec. 5. Specifically in the NBA, fans of the Magic, Pistons, Pacers, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, T’Wolves, Spurs, Cavaliers, Bucks, Grizzlies, Clippers and Thunder will have the option of purchasing broadcasts on a game-to-game basis. In the NHL, fans of the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Kings, Wild, Predators, Blues and Lightning will benefit.

Of course, it remains to be seen just how this will kick in. Diamond has a significant hearing this week on its reorganization plans, and that’s seen objections from both leagues like MLB and teams like the Atlanta Braves. So their future is far from assured.

But it is notable to see Diamond coming around to the idea of single-game offerings. Yes, that’s something previously seen from everyone from MSG to those out-of-market options, so there aren’t originality points here. But the single-game offerings do make a lot of sense for many people.

And, as Friend notes above, that still involves a lot of NBA and NHL teams, and in-market fans of those teams may get some additional flexibility from this move if it does wind up going through. We’ll see how this works out for Diamond, but it certainly could be nice for some in-market fans not looking to buy a whole month or multiple months of game streaming.

