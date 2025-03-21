Screen grab: Pregame Powerup

It was less than seven months ago that DraftKings first announced the addition of Trey Wingo to its programming lineup.

But while the sports betting giant’s hiring of the ex-ESPN star came with plenty of fanfare, the partnership already appears to have reached its end, with Puck’s John Ourand reporting that DraftKings has parted ways with Wingo.

It’s unclear when Trey Wingo’s time with the Boston-based company officially reached its end, whether his contract expired following the NFL season or if it was terminated early. The most recent clip from his daily Pregame Powerup show was posted to DraftKings’ YouTube page in January, while Wingo’s last DraftKings-branded post on his fairly active X account came on Feb. 9 — the same day as the Super Bowl.

Pregame Powerup is also no longer listed on DraftKings’ daily programming schedule.

But while we may not be able to exactly pinpoint when Pregame Powerup left the air, Wingo’s departure comes amid an apparent shift in DraftKings’ strategy with regard to content. Earlier this year, Mike Golic Jr. revealed that DraftKings opted not to renew his daily GoJo and Golic show, which he hosts alongside his dad and ex-ESPN star Mike Golic Sr. The show, however, currently remains a part of the network’s programming schedule.

Dan Le Batard also recently shared that Meadowlark Media’s current contract with DraftKings is entering its final months, although Ourand reports that the two sides are currently negotiating a renewal. Ourand also noted the impending departure of DraftKings chief business and growth officer Marie Donoghue, who was instrumental in the network’s content push after joining the company from Amazon last January.

Add it all up and DraftKings’ pivot from programming appears evident. As such, it will certainly be worth monitoring where its negotiations with Meadowlark Media go from here and how the online sportsbook continues to reshape its strategy between now and the start of the next football season.