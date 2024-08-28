Credit: DraftKings Network

Trey Wingo is making his next sports media move.

Wingo launched an alternate history podcast for Amazon’s Wondery Sports alongside Kevin Frazier earlier this year, and Alternate Routes is also available on Prime Video. He’s spoken about his post-ESPN freedom and did so on the Awful Announcing podcast with host Brandon Contes last October.

But as he continues to navigate that newfound freedom in the sports media landscape, Wingo has a new venture to announce. On Wednesday, DraftKings Network announced its Fall 2024 programming lineup, including Wingo. The former ESPN host will launch and host the Pregame PowerUp show for DraftKings this fall as it expands its programming with more football-centric content.

According to Wednesday’s release, the new pregame show hosted by Wingo will air from 6-7 p.m. ET before every Monday and Thursday night NFL game. The show will feature an in-depth analysis of primetime game data, NFL Next Gen Stats, fantasy moves, and sports betting trends. Joining Wingo will be data analyst Claudia Bellofatto, fantasy sports and fan voice host Emerson Lotzia, and other experts.

“I am excited to join DraftKings’ talented lineup and to talk football with this highly engaged audience of NFL fans,” said Wingo in a statement. “DraftKings has impressed me with their unwavering commitment to enhance the fan experience – it’s a perfect platform for Pregame PowerUp.”

The “Pregame PowerUp” joins a deep football lineup of original programming including the addition of “The Handoff: NFL” and “The Handoff: College Football” – each anchored by the biggest names across DraftKings Network including Stugotz, Mike Golic Sr., Mike Golic Jr., Michael Lombardi, Ross Tucker, and major guests from Dan Le Batard and All the Smoke.

“Since launching DraftKings Network in 2023, we have seen notable increases in audience engagement across our platforms by providing fans more ways to get access to our original, free 24/7 programming from some of the biggest names in sports,” said DraftKings Vice President of Content, Stacie McCollum. “As we look ahead to our busiest time on the sports calendar, we are thrilled to offer a deeper fan experience with new content connected to data with expert insight from football, sports betting and fantasy sports analysts.”