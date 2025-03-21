Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

DraftKings is making a big shift in its content strategy, parting ways with some of its big names and scaling back on in-house productions.

Earlier this year, Mike Golic Jr. shared that DraftKings decided not to renew his daily show, GoJo and Golic, which he hosted alongside his father, Mike Golic Sr., a former ESPN star (it currently remains a part of the network). Alongside the Golics, Trey Wingo, whose Pregame PowerUp show is no longer featured on DraftKings’ daily programming lineup, has also left the company, per Puck’s John Ourand.

So what does that mean regarding Dan Le Batard’s future relationship with the sports betting giant?

Earlier this month, Le Batard teased that his company, Meadowlark Media, could be exploring new opportunities. On The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the show’s namesake mentioned that Meadowlark’s contract with DraftKings expires in a few months.

Remaining with DraftKings, however, remains a possibility. And according to Ourand’s newsletter on Friday, DraftKings is still negotiating a renewal, despite Le Batard’s comments seemingly implying otherwise.

DraftKings’ efforts to keep Le Batard on board speak volumes, especially as the company scales back its involvement with other personalities. The sportsbook is still willing to invest in his unique brand, even as it reevaluates its content strategy. With his show still in play and talks ongoing, it’s a sign that DraftKings sees value in his voice — one that connects with a passionate audience in a way few others do.

Le Batard may remain a key player in DraftKings’ plan, but it will be interesting to see how the company balances its presence with its broader strategy shift. As DraftKings moves away from certain personalities and in-house content, the question becomes whether it can maintain the same level of engagement with a more streamlined content approach — or if Le Batard’s audience and influence will be enough to carry it through this transition.